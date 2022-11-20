Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 6:30 pm

Paul Campbell Actually Wrote 'Three Wise Men & A Baby' With Another Hallmark Star - Kimberley Sustad!

Paul Campbell Actually Wrote 'Three Wise Men & A Baby' With Another Hallmark Star - Kimberley Sustad!

Fans might be surprised to know that Hallmark Channel‘s latest movie, Three Wise Men and a Baby, was actually written by two of the networks’ stars.

Paul Campbell, who also starred in the film as Stephan, co-wrote the script for the movie with Kimberley Sustad.

“Kimberley has an extraordinary gift for story and for character,” he told MediaVillage in a new interview. “And she is like an encyclopedia of ’90s rom-coms. She understands story and what makes it compelling. I have a technical eye and am good with taking those ideas and turning them into dialogue. She’s like a broad stroke [artist] who gives me a lump of clay and says, ‘I think it has to [maybe] look like this.’ I go, ‘Oh, I can make a pony out of that,’ and then we work together to kind of polish it. It all just works.”

The two actors have actually worked together quite often, shooting three movies together so far - Wedding Every Weekend, A Godwink Christmas and Christmas by Starlight.

Paul also cameoed in The Nine Kittens of Christmas last year, which Kimberley starred in, and she also cameos in this movie, too!

This isn’t the first movie that Kimberley and Paul collaborated on with the story, and in fact, Paul has actually written a handful of movies for the network.

Click inside to see which movies Paul has written for Hallmark Channel…

Photos: Hallmark Media
