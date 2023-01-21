'Vampire Academy' Cast & Crew Comfort Fans & Each Other, React to Show Being Cancelled

After a strong first season on Peacock, it was confirmed that the latest reimagining of Vampire Academy will not be continuing for a second season.

Both Vampire Academy and One of Us Is Lying were cancelled by the streamer on Friday (January 20). After the news broke, many members of the cast and crew took to social media to react to the news.

That includes one of the show’s executive producers – Julie Plec – and a multitude of leading stars.

Read more to see all of the cast and crew who have publicly reacted to the news Vampire Academy wasn’t renewed…

Julie took to Twitter to react to the news, writing that she was “grumpy.”

“This is a romantic, exciting, addictive show with a breakout cast, a passionate fan base and legions of story left to tell. Business is business and streamers have to find what works for them, but if you’re a network with a need for a vampire show, we’re avail,” she wrote.

Sisi Stringer – who played Rose Hathaway alongside Daniela Nieves‘ Lissa Dragomir – also took to Twitter. “Obviously we are disappointed and deeply sad to let these characters go, but the support of the fans and viewers makes it all feel okay. We love love LOVE every single one of you, wouldn’t be here without you. We’re going to do a few lives this week to say thank you,” she gushed.

Kieron Moore – who played guardian and Rose’s romantic partner Dimitri Belikov – also expressed his disappointment and sense of humor, writing “they may have taken away my opportunity at fangs, but they’ll never take away the friendships i made or the fact i’ll always be able to say i played death in a cowboy duster.”

Andrew Dae Kim – who played Lissa’s love interest Christian Ozera – hopped on Twitter. “I think we all truly wish we could have the chance to turn the wheels again and make some more magic,” he wrote. “That being said, Thank you for letting me be your Christian Ozera, if only for a moment. What a moment that was. I met amazing people and did amazing things. Can’t complain”

Mia Mckenna-Bruce – who played vampire Mia Karp – said she was “crying” on Twitter.

“It’s rough this morning. I’m so sorry u guys, wanted more than anything to continue telling these characters stories with these people. But we didn’t go down without a fight #VAfamily love u forever,” she continued.

Rhian Blundell – who played guardian in training Meredith Beckham – expressed gratitude for the experience, writing “VA was an experience of a lifetime & I can’t thank @julieplec & @Caryshotwife enough. I got to play a smart, complicated, bad-ss, queer, half vampire – how many people get that lucky? the cast, crew & especially the fans – thank you for everything & I hope our paths cross again.”

Jonetta Kaiser – who played loving vampire turned villain Sonya Karp – penned a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“So Vampire Academy has been cancelled,” she started. “The thing is, if you’re an actor, you know that although this is such an exciting time to be part of the industry because of all the countless streaming services aka opportunities, it’s also scary because most shows now get the boot after just one season. This can be a tough industry to be part of but we all do it because we love it.”

“I got to meet, work with and now adore with my whole heart so many beautiful people. Thanks so much to @julieplec @emmalalonde1 @nbcuniversal @universaltv @peacocktv @rooneycasting and the entire crew and cast for such an amazing experience, and to the vampire academy fans who were so kind as I took on their beloved Sonya Karp so wonderfully created by @reallyrichelle,” Jonetta continued. “Here’s to hoping it’s not totally the end but even if it is I’m grateful to have had the life changing opportunity to play Sonya Karp and gain the support of so many kind fans all over the world. Thank you, love you all, and on to the next.”

J. August Richards – who played almost king Victor Dashkov – reacted with a video where he shared his thoughts about the cancellation.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter are asking if Vampire Academy could simply move to a different streamer to continue creating.

