Lea Michele & 'Funny Girl' Co-Star Ramin Karimloo Link Up for SiriusXM Town Hall

Lea Michele and her Funny Girl co-star Ramin Karimloo link up to attend a Town Hall event hosted by SiriusXM on Thursday (January 26) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Fanny Brice actress looked chic for the event, wearing a fitted black dress with a cut-out in the front. She paired it with strappy heels. Her 44-year-old co-star, who plays Nick Arnstein in the Broadway musical, looked equally sharp in a black jacket and burgundy pants.

Their latest promo appearance was hosted by Julie James and took place at SiriusXM Studios.

Lea has been keeping busy promoting the show, which she joined to positive reviews in late 2022. Just last week she attended a CD signing for the Funny Girl cast album.

