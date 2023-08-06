Every Celeb Guest at Taylor Swift's Third L.A. Show of Eras Tour 2023

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour is the new celebrity hot spot!

Every night during the 33-year-old “You’re On Your Own, Kid” singer-songwriter’s record-breaking trek, dozens of superstars are spotted enjoying the show, often showing off their experiences on their own social media, or being pictured trading friendship bracelets from the VIP section.

Night 3 (August 5) of Taylor Swift’s LA stop at SoFi Stadium was definitely no exception, as several stars were seen singing and dancing along, as well as taking selfies with eager Swifties in attendance. (See who went to the first night!)

Find out which stars attended Night 3 of the Eras Tour in LA…