Mon, 09 October 2023 at 12:21 pm
Celebrities Who've Changed Their Children's Names After Birth (1 Couple Accidentally Named Their Kid 'Genital')
Did you know that all of these celebrities have changed their children’s names, legally, after birth?
We’ve compiled the full list of celebs and their baby names here, and included are Grimes and Elon Musk, as well as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, among several more.
One of the celebs who changed their child’s name accidentally named him “genital.” Oops!
Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities have changed their kids’ names after birth…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, EG, Elon Musk, Extended, Grimes, Kylie Jenner, Slideshow, Travis Scott