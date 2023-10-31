Kim Kardashian & North West Pose in 'Clueless' Halloween Costumes!

Kim Kardashian and North West are channeling Clueless for their Halloween costumes!

The 43-year-old reality star and her 10-year-old daughter struck a pose donning looks from the 1995 comedy film in a series of photos.

Kim took to both Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to show her and North‘s flawless costumes.

The two posed together with their handbags and even took a couple photos in a white Jeep!

The Kardashians star rocked Cher’s (Alicia Silverstone) iconic yellow plaid blazer-and-skirt combo with blonde hair, while North wore Dionne’s (Stacey Dash) black and white plaid attire paired with a hat.

Kim went with the simple and self-explanatory caption, “Clueless,” for her posts.

We have to say, the mother-daughter duo absolutely nailed their Clueless looks!

