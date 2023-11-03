Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Apple TV+ Announces Mark Wahlberg's Movie 'The Family Plan' Will Arrive for Holiday Season!

Mark Wahlberg‘s new movie The Family Plan is going to be the perfect movie to watch with your family during the holiday season!

Apple TV+ just announced that the new movie, also starring Michelle Monaghan, is heading to the streaming service just in time for your Christmas gatherings.

The movie will be released on December 15!

Here is the synopsis: “Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.”

The movie is directed by Simon Cellan Jones, who is best known for directing episodes of The Diplomat, Ballers, and Shooter.

