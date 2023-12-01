Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 5:21 pm

Who Is Spiral Alice? Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Decoded Mystery Songwriter on 'You're Losing Me'

The Swifties are once again showing off their detective skills.

Recently, Taylor Swift fans noticed that a mystery songwriter appears alongside the 33-year-old entertainer and Jack Antonoff on her song “You’re Losing Me,” one of her “From the Vault” tracks from her album Midnights.

“Spiral Alice” was also credited for helping the dynamic duo write the song. However, fans were quick to notice that the name only appeared on the credits on Apple Music and not on Spotify.

As soon as fans started to question who “Spiral Alice” is, the name was removed from the credits.

But that doesn’t mean the Swifties didn’t attempt to figure out who it is!

Taylor‘s fans believe that “Spiral Alice” is an anagram for “Capillaries,” basically saying the song was written by her heartbeat.

If you missed it, Taylor‘s rep slammed a rumor about her and ex Joe Alwyn.

Check out some of the Swifties’ tweets about Spiral Alice…
