Who Is Spiral Alice? Taylor Swift Fans Think They've Decoded Mystery Songwriter on 'You're Losing Me'

The Swifties are once again showing off their detective skills.

Recently, Taylor Swift fans noticed that a mystery songwriter appears alongside the 33-year-old entertainer and Jack Antonoff on her song “You’re Losing Me,” one of her “From the Vault” tracks from her album Midnights.

“Spiral Alice” was also credited for helping the dynamic duo write the song. However, fans were quick to notice that the name only appeared on the credits on Apple Music and not on Spotify.

As soon as fans started to question who “Spiral Alice” is, the name was removed from the credits.

But that doesn’t mean the Swifties didn’t attempt to figure out who it is!

Taylor‘s fans believe that “Spiral Alice” is an anagram for “Capillaries,” basically saying the song was written by her heartbeat.

Check out some of the Swifties’ tweets about Spiral Alice…

spiral alice is an anagram of capillaries. shes crediting her heart! 💔 pic.twitter.com/UYlEP867EE — temmie 💕 foolish one (@TemmieMew) December 1, 2023

For my 6 million followers: Spiral Alice is an anagram for Capillaries. Capillaries are like tributaries. Small pieces go into larger pieces: capillaries lead to arteries. Multiple small “flows” go into larger flows. This is INCREDIBLE — CassieFlips 📖 (@CassieFlips) December 1, 2023

spiral Alice is an anagram of capillaries she’s probably just crediting her blood beating the pulse which you can hear thru the song https://t.co/XN2BVyJR73 — jemima✨ (@jemimaskelley) December 1, 2023

Okay but spiral alice meaning capillaries is an insane thing for her to come up w without there being another layer behind it — Sof (@Sofisticatedwlw) December 1, 2023

Spiral Alice = heartbeat. She's crediting her heartbeat pic.twitter.com/x7KK3fiS4F — 1989 (Taylor's Version)¹⁹⁸⁹💙| Hearstopper era 🍂 (@countedmiless13) December 1, 2023

spiral alice ➡️ capillaries ➡️ her own heartbeat it must’ve been too painful for her 😭 pic.twitter.com/tcvORmWNv3 — kaldag ni mino (@on_delulumode) December 1, 2023