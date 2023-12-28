Country Singer Jon Pardi Reveals He is 4 Months Sober, Explains Why He Stopped Drinking

Country music scar Jon Pardi “retired” from alcohol, and he’s opening up about why.

The 38-year-old musician revealed that he was 112 days sober while on the Country Heat Weekly podcast for Amazon Music.

Jon explained that he made the decision after a learning that he was pre-diabetic.

“I was just like, ‘I gotta stop,’” he recalled, via People. As a result, he said that he’d “lost a bunch of weight.”

He continued, saying, “I was really getting to the point where every picture, every video I was so unhappy with myself. And where I was going, I needed to just take a break.”

While Jon joked that he might “come out of retirement” in the future, he emphasized that it was a “great” decision for him now. He’s also feeling fantastic about himself at the moment.

“I just did a photo shoot and I was like … ‘D-mn, I look good,’ Take that Tito’s,” he said. “But for anybody that’s thinking about it, if they want to lose weight and you do drink, let me tell you, it does help tremendously if you stop.”

