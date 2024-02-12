Taylor Swift Shares Rare Inside Look at Partying with Travis Kelce, Jokes About Taking Her Parents to Nightclub

Taylor Swift is giving fans a rare inside look at her personal life through a TikTok video that she just posted after attending the 2024 Super Bowl!

The 34-year-old singer cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce to a win at the big game on Sunday night (February 11) and then joined him for the after party.

Taylor, Travis, and their crew went to multiple parties and later arrived at the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas around 2:15 a.m. and stayed in the VIP section until 5:15 a.m alongside some of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Taylor surprised fans the next day by sharing her first-ever social media post with Travis… and it also involved her parents!

Keep reading to find out more…

“accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” Taylor captioned a video on TikTok from one of the parties.

In the video, Taylor first gave a view of Travis sticking his tongue out and then showed a view of the rest of the party. “It’s a friends and family party they said. Bring your parents they said,” she wrote on the video.

Taylor then showed her parents Scott and Andrea sitting in a booth while looking a little uncomfortable. The singer then looked into the camera with a grimace, signaling that she might have made the wrong move.

Watch below!

@taylorswift accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

