Chris Brown Blasts NBA All-Star Game, Says He Was Invited to Play But Kicked Off Team

Chris Brown is speaking out about his status in Hollywood after being kicked off a team in the NBA All-Star Game.

The 34-year-old musician took to social media on Friday (February 16) to reveal that he had been invited to play in the game. He even shared screenshots of an email that seemingly confirmed his involvement.

He proceeded to reveal why he’d been kicked off the team and responded.

“I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star gam this year! only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors like RUFFLES. At this point I’m sick of people bothering me and I’m tired of living in the f-cking past,” he said.

It would seem that the decision stemmed from problematic incidents in his past. While he wasn’t specific, Chris has been arrested for the assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna and Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order after their time together.

Chris has previously addressed his tenuous status in Hollywood, implying that he was cancelled for racist reasons.

He continued, writing, “I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side… NOT F-CKING HAPPENING.”

“I ONLY GO WHERE IM APPRECIATED,” Chris concluded.

Back in November, Chris responded to allegations that he was antisemitic for dancing to one of Kanye West‘s songs.