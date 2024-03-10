30 Famous Actors Who Starred on Soap Operas (So Many Oscar Winners & Nominees Are On The List!)

Soap operas are renowned for their drama and constantly twisting stories. But did you know that they are also a breeding ground for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars?

So many A-list actors have brought characters to life on some of the most beloved sudsers over the years.

For many of them, it was near the start of their career. Some of them made history in their role on the soap opera – like the actor who played the first openly gay teen on daytime TV. All of them have gone on to find incredible success in blockbusters.

We did some digging ahead of the Oscars and were able to round up 30 examples of famed actors who have starred on soap operas. It turns out that quite a few Oscar winners and nominees owe a soap opera for the start of their career.

Scroll through the slideshow to see who all made the list…