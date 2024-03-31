Richest 'White Collar' Stars Revealed, Net Worth Ranked From Lowest to Highest

White Collar is headed to Netflix this week!

The drama aired for a total of 81 episodes on USA Network, across six seasons from October 2009 to December 2014.

Starring in the show were Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, Sharif Atkins, Hilarie Burton and Natalie Morales.

White Collar centered on the unlikely partnership between a con artist and an FBI agent who have been playing cat and mouse for years. Neal Caffrey (Bomer), a charming criminal mastermind, is finally caught by his nemesis, FBI Agent Peter Burke (DeKay). When Neal escapes from a maximum-security prison to find his long-lost love, Peter nabs him once again. Rather than returning to jail, Neal suggests an alternate plan: he’ll provide his criminal expertise to assist the Federal Agents in catching other elusive criminals. Initially wary, Peter quickly finds that Neal provides insight and intuition that can’t be found on the right side of the law.

Back in November 2023, it was revealed that there is “legitimate talk” of a reboot!

