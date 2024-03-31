Top Stories
Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

45 TV Shows Renewed in 2024 So Far: 1 TV Show's Main Character Is Exiting, Another Hasn't Aired Since 2019 & Much More!

16 Breakup Songs Written About Other Celebrities - Find Out Who the Songs Are About!

Mar 31, 2024 at 11:19 pm
By JJ Staff

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Easter On Yacht With Family, Son Romeo Beckham Skips Again

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Easter On Yacht With Family, Son Romeo Beckham Skips Again

The Beckhams are getting in some quality family time!

David and Victoria Beckham shared some snaps from their Easter celebrations at sea over the holiday weekend in Miami, Fla.

The longtime couple was joined by their children Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper, as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Noticeably missing once again was their second oldest son Romeo.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx 🐣🐰🪺” Victoria captioned a set of photos, with everyone wearing bunny ears.

Romeo sent his love, commenting, “❤❤,” to which his mom replied, “we miss u so much xxx”

David shared his own post, writing, “Happy Easter from us all 🐣 @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🐣”

His set of photos included throwback photos of his boys when they were much younger. Check ‘em out below!

In case you missed it, the other day Victoria shared a video of her and Nicola dancing to a Spice Girls song.

Romeo was recently seen out and about again with seemingly on-again girlfriend Mia Regan in London.
Photos: Getty
