'RHOC' Alum Lauri Peterson Reveals Son Joshua-Michael Waring Passed Away at Age 35

Lauri Peterson is mourning the loss of her son.

On Saturday (April 6), the 63-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange City star announced on Instagram that her son Joshua-Michael Waring had passed away at the age of 35.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Lauri wrote along with photos of Joshua-Michael over the years. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Keep reading to find out more…“Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music,” Lauri continued. “Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years.”

She added, “Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life. I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your ‘Mama Bear & Mama Dukes’ and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish!” Lauri concluded. “What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom ❤️❤️🤍🤍 Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring 12/20/88-3/31/24″

After Lauri shared the post, Andy Cohen took to the comments to send his condolences.

“Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking,” Andy wrote. “You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love. ❤”

Lauri appeared in the first eight seasons of RHOC. She and husband George Peterson welcomed Joshua-Michael in 1988, followed by daughters Ashley and Sophie.

Joshua-Michael leaves behind 11-year-old daughter Kennady.

Our thoughts are with Joshua-Michael‘s loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.