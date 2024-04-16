'American Idol' Judges Ranked By Who Appeared on the Most Seasons (Including Several Judges You Probably Forgot About!)

There have been 22 seasons of American Idol so far (including the one airing right now on ABC) and throughout those two decades, there have been 14 different people who have sat behind the judges table.

The longest reign in the judges chair is 12 seasons while three different judges only appeared on one season. We bet you totally forgot that some of these people were even on the show!

Another fun fact is that only three seasons of American Idol have had four judges while the other 17 seasons all had just three judges.

One thing that has remained constant throughout all 22 seasons is that Ryan Seacrest has been the host every single year. The first season he co-hosted with Brian Dunkleman and then he was a solo host for the remaining 19 seasons.

