Pamela Anderson Joins 'Naked Gun' Remake Opposite Liam Neeson!

Pamela Anderson has landed a major movie role opposite Liam Neeson!

The pair will co-star in the untitled remake of the famed Naked Gun! The original 1988 film starred Leslie Nielsen as a “incompetent police Detective Frank Drebin” who tries to foil an assassination attempt against the Queen. Liam is set to play Frank Drebin in the new film, but plot details have not been disclosed at this time, THR reports.

Keep reading to find out more…

Pamela will be portraying a love interest in a role similar to the one played by Priscilla Presley in the original movie.

So far, the film is set to be released on July 18, 2025. Akiva Schaffer is directing with Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins producing.

Pamela just recently wrapped filming another project!