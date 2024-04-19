Daisy Ridley Looks Chic in Shorts While Attending 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' Screening

Daisy Ridley dresses up a pair of black shorts while attending a screening for her movie Sometimes I Think About Dying on Friday (April 19) in London, England.

The 32-year-old actress stars in and co-produced the movie. She posed for photos outside the Picturehouse Central wearing a pair of chic black shorts with a matching jacket. She pulled her hair back and wore dramatic earrings.

Daisy was joined at the screening by director Rachel Lambert.

If you missed it, earlier this month Daisy addressed her imminent return to the Star Wars franchise. Last year, it was confirmed that she would be leading another movie within the world after starring in three previous projects.

Does this mean that she’s preparing for another trilogy of Star Wars movies? Here’s what she knows.

She also revealed what props she kept from the first Star Wars movies.

