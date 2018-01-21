Top Stories
SAG Awards 2018 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at SAG Awards 2018

Are Chris Pratt & Olivia Munn Dating? She Clarifies Rumors with Text Message Screen Shot

Halsey Has a Message for Donald Trump

Sun, 21 January 2018 at 10:21 pm

Frances McDormand & 'Three Billboards' Cast Win at SAG Awards 2018!

Frances McDormand & 'Three Billboards' Cast Win at SAG Awards 2018!

Frances McDormand gets up on stage with co-stars Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday (January 21) in Los Angeles.

Frances, Sam, and the full cast all picked up awards during the event!

The ensemble won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Frances received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, and Sam was victorious in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category.

The other cast members in attendance included Abbie Cornish, Zeljko Ivanek, Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters, and Samara Weaving. Rounding out the winners from the cast are Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, and Lucas Hedges.

Make sure to check out the full list of winners!

FYI: Frances is wearing a Valentino gown. Sam is wearing Prada. Abbie is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress, Chloe Gosselin shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and David Yurman jewelry. Samara is wearing a Miu Miu gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Monique Pean jewelry.

Photos: Getty
