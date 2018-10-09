American Music Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters List - Celeb Guests Revealed!
The 2018 AMAs are set to air live tonight on ABC, and the show is seriously star-studded!
There are a ton of celebrity presenters set to take the stage, and in addition, lots of all-star entertainers who will be performing on the live show.
This year, Taylor Swift will be opening the show will an all-star performance, and there will also be a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.
Be sure to tune into ABC tonight to catch the show.
PERFORMERS
Halsey and Khalid
Camila Cabello
Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Mariah Carey
Ciara featuring Missy Elliott
Dua Lipa
Jennifer Lopez
Ella Mai
Panic! At The Disco
Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Shawn Mendes with Zedd
Taylor Swift
Twenty One Pilots
Carrie Underwood
PRESENTERS
Kelsea Ballerini
Tyra Banks
Kane Brown
Chloe x Halle
Macaulay Culkin
Lauren Daigle
Billy Eichner
Sara Gilbert
Kathryn Hahn
Amber Heard
Vanessa Hudgens
Taran Killam & Leighton Meester
Heidi Klum
Liza Koshy
Lenny Kravitz
Normani
Rita Ora
Busy Philipps
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Thomas Rhett
Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson-Ross
John Stamos
Amandla Stenberg
The Chainsmokers
Constance Wu
Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello & Gwilym Lee