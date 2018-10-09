American Music Awards 2018 Performers & Presenters List - Celeb Guests Revealed!

The 2018 AMAs are set to air live tonight on ABC, and the show is seriously star-studded!

There are a ton of celebrity presenters set to take the stage, and in addition, lots of all-star entertainers who will be performing on the live show.

This year, Taylor Swift will be opening the show will an all-star performance, and there will also be a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Be sure to tune into ABC tonight to catch the show. Just Jared will also be live blogging the whole show and red carpet, so stay tuned with us.

Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters at the AMAs…

PERFORMERS

Halsey and Khalid

Camila Cabello

Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Mariah Carey

Ciara featuring Missy Elliott

Dua Lipa

Jennifer Lopez

Ella Mai

Panic! At The Disco

Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Shawn Mendes with Zedd

Taylor Swift

Twenty One Pilots

Carrie Underwood

PRESENTERS

Kelsea Ballerini

Tyra Banks

Kane Brown

Chloe x Halle

Macaulay Culkin

Lauren Daigle

Billy Eichner

Sara Gilbert

Kathryn Hahn

Amber Heard

Vanessa Hudgens

Taran Killam & Leighton Meester

Heidi Klum

Liza Koshy

Lenny Kravitz

Normani

Rita Ora

Busy Philipps

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Thomas Rhett

Evan Ross & Ashlee Simpson-Ross

John Stamos

Amandla Stenberg

The Chainsmokers

Constance Wu

Rami Malek, Joseph Mazzello & Gwilym Lee