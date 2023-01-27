Top Stories
Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Can You Guess Which Disney+ Movie Was the Most Streamed Film of 2022?

Fri, 27 January 2023 at 7:07 pm

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Are Still Looking For The 'Right' Project To Star In Together

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Are Still Looking For The 'Right' Project To Star In Together

Harrison Ford is still looking for the right project to star in with his wife, Calista Flockhart.

The two actors, who got married in 2010, met almost a decade earlier while attending the Golden Globe Awards.

Now, in a new interview, Harrison revealed that working with Calista on-screen isn’t off the table at all.

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People at the premiere of Shrinking, Harrison revealed that working with Calista is still on his “list” of things to do before retirement.

“We’d love to find one we could do together,” he shared. “But yeah, haven’t found one yet.”

Harrison then talked about Calista‘s career, as she gets back on screen after raising their son, Liam, now 22.

“She’s just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years,” he says. “She’s enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together.”

It was just recently reported that Calista might return for an Ally McBeal reboot.
Just Jared on Facebook
harrison ford projects with wife calista flockhart 01
harrison ford projects with wife calista flockhart 02
harrison ford projects with wife calista flockhart 03
harrison ford projects with wife calista flockhart 04
harrison ford projects with wife calista flockhart 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Calista Flockhart, Harrison Ford

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Harry Styles was photographed hanging out with a longtime friend - Just Jared Jr
  • North West is making her acting debut! - Just Jared Jr
  • HBO Max has announced that these two fan-favorite shows are ending - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's everything coming to Hulu in February - Just Jared Jr