Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart Are Still Looking For The 'Right' Project To Star In Together

Harrison Ford is still looking for the right project to star in with his wife, Calista Flockhart.

The two actors, who got married in 2010, met almost a decade earlier while attending the Golden Globe Awards.

Now, in a new interview, Harrison revealed that working with Calista on-screen isn’t off the table at all.

Speaking to People at the premiere of Shrinking, Harrison revealed that working with Calista is still on his “list” of things to do before retirement.

“We’d love to find one we could do together,” he shared. “But yeah, haven’t found one yet.”

Harrison then talked about Calista‘s career, as she gets back on screen after raising their son, Liam, now 22.

“She’s just going back to work after having devoted herself to the raising of our son, Liam, for the last 20 years,” he says. “She’s enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together.”

It was just recently reported that Calista might return for an Ally McBeal reboot.