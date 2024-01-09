Joker Actors Barry Keoghan & Joaquin Phoenix Meet at Golden Globes 2024

Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix are giving DC fans a moment for the ages!

If you weren’t aware Barry, 31, and Joaquin, 49, both played The Joker in recent comic-book films. Barry briefly appeared as the iconic DC supervillain in 2022′s The Batman, while Joaquin starred as the titular character in 2019′s Joker.

Sunday night’s (January 7) Golden Globes ceremony was the perfect opportunity for the two actors to meet up, and they did not disappoint!

On Monday (January 8), Barry took to Instagram to share the moment he met Joaquin at the event. He posted a pair of photos of the two posing next to each other.

Barry captioned his post: “Just havin’ a laugh 🤡.”

