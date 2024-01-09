Top Stories
Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special &amp; Interviews Promoting It

Brooke Shields' 12 Most Surprising Confessions from 'Pretty Baby' Special & Interviews Promoting It

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 1:20 am

Joker Actors Barry Keoghan & Joaquin Phoenix Meet at Golden Globes 2024

Joker Actors Barry Keoghan & Joaquin Phoenix Meet at Golden Globes 2024

Barry Keoghan and Joaquin Phoenix are giving DC fans a moment for the ages!

If you weren’t aware Barry, 31, and Joaquin, 49, both played The Joker in recent comic-book films. Barry briefly appeared as the iconic DC supervillain in 2022′s The Batman, while Joaquin starred as the titular character in 2019′s Joker.

Sunday night’s (January 7) Golden Globes ceremony was the perfect opportunity for the two actors to meet up, and they did not disappoint!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Monday (January 8), Barry took to Instagram to share the moment he met Joaquin at the event. He posted a pair of photos of the two posing next to each other.

Barry captioned his post: “Just havin’ a laugh 🤡.”

If you missed it, Barry Keoghan just gave his thoughts on the new Jacob Elordi bath water candles!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Barry Keoghan, Golden Globes, Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Movies