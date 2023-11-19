Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris is breaking her silence on her divorce from Ali Krieger.

In September, the 38-year-old retired soccer player filed for divorce from Ali, 39, who recently completed her final season of professional soccer. The couple married in 2019 and share two children together.

In the aftermath of the news of Ali and Ashlyn‘s divorce, cheating rumors have swirled due to reports that Ashlyn and Sophia Bush have been seeing each other soon after separating from their respective partners.

On Saturday (November 18), Ashlyn shared a six-slide post on her Instagram, explaining her side of the ordeal and decrying the online hate she has received amid of her divorce from Ali.

She started by declaring that her and Ali‘s decision to end their marriage “was not made lightly.”

Ashlyn explained that “we agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives.”

The former goalkeeper claimed that she and her wife planned to keep their divorce private before Ali‘s final season in the National Women’s Soccer League was finished, but that a “leak” prevented that. If you didn’t know, divorce filings are public record.

Ashlyn then slammed the “cheering on abuse, the people clamoring to encourage me to commit suicide, and the cruel words spoken about who I am as a mother.”

“The online hate that has happened since has been one of the most personally devastating experiences of my life,” she wrote. “I know that it is best practice in the world of online gossip ‘not to feed the beast. Don’t respond Don’t let them see you sweat.’ Just hide away until the tabloids and internet trolls decide to feast on someone else. For weeks, I have tried to take this advice. I have tried to let the fire burn out and what I experienced has devastated my mental health.”

Furthermore, Ashlyn directly addressed the cheating rumors, which follow Ali‘s Instagram post about being in her “Beyoncé lemonade era” and a hint from Ali‘s brother that she was “blindsided” by the divorce.

“People have run with a narrative that’s unbearably painful. Not all marriages last forever. Ours did not. For many reasons,” Ashlyn said. “And while I understand that the false narratives about why might feel juicier or make a better headline, they are simply not true. Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

She added that “none of this happened on a whim,” and that she and Ali “spent the entire summer working to tackle the separation and divorce steps outlined for us by our therapists, lawyers, and our shared agency.”

In the final slides of her post, Ashlyn emphasized that “my priority is, as it always has been, my kids.”

She concluded: “I share all this to remind people that bullying anyone about a personal decision, especially when that bullying is rooted in lues, really hurts. I’m hoping that instead of continuing this cruelty you can remember the simple truth that I’m a human being, a mom, and a good person just trying my best. I’d appreciate if you could take a breath and treat me and my family with some humanity.”

