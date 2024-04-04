Anne Hathaway & Ewan McGregor Join Forces on Set of Mysterious New Movie 'Flowervale Street'

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor are filming together on the set of their new movie Flowervale Street!

The costars were spotted filming in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday (April 4).

Photos from the set show Ewan carrying around a baseball bat while wearing a pair of shorts with striped ankle socks. Anne holds an umbrella and is wearing a blue jacket with large floral pockets and accents.

Anne was photographed on set in late March. This is the first time that she and Ewan have been seen filming together.

Flowervale Street also stars Maisy Stella and is from It Follows filmmaker David Robert Mitchell. Little is known about the plot just yet, but we’ll update you as we learn more.

