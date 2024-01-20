Top Stories
Doja Cat Steps Out Days After Abuse Allegations Revealed Against Her Brother

Doja Cat is staying close to her friends following startling allegations that were leveled against her brother in newly filed legal documents.

The 28-year-old “Paint the Town Red” hitmaker stepped out for dinner at Nobu Restaurant this week in Malibu, Calif. She also grabbed a bite at SoHo House during another evening out with pals.

Her outings come days after Doja‘s mother Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer sought out a restraining order against the singer’s brother Raman Dalithando Dlamini.

In the court documents, she accused her 30-year-old son of abusing both herself and Doja and documented a frightening alleged incident of physical violence.

Deborah said her son once knocked Doja‘s teeth out in one incident. She also said that her daughter had been left with cuts and bruises after other encounters and alleged that her son spoke to her daughter “in a very degrading and demeaning manor [sic].”

A temporary restraining order against Raman was issued for Deborah. However, nothing was done for Doja as she did not file any legal documents of her own.

Doja has not addressed the allegations. However, a video obtained by The Shade Room shows that Raman denied all of his mother’s claims.

We’re glad that she seems to have a solid support system by her side and hope that everyone is doing alright.

If you missed it, Doja recently addressed her relationship with her fans.

Scroll through the new photos of Doja Cat in the gallery…
