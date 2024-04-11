Daniel Radcliffe Makes Rare Comments About Parenting, Reveals If He'll Read His Son 'Harry Potter'

Daniel Radcliffe made some very rare comments about fatherhood in a recent interview.

The 34-year-old Harry Potter star welcomed his first child – a son – with girlfriend Erin Darke in April 2023.

While on the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week, Daniel opened up about his little boy and what it was like being a dad.

He opened up about balancing work with parenting duties and concerns for the future when his son understood that he was famous. Daniel even revealed if they would read Harry Potter together in the future.

If you were unaware, Daniel is currently starring in the musical Merrily We Roll Along. During the interview, he was asked if his little boy engages with the musical yet.

“My son is too young to be dancing. Although he has started walking and doing something that resembles dancing,” he joked, adding that Daniel prepared for the project while taking care of his son.

He said, “I held him while I was learning some of these songs. You try singing ‘Our Time’ holding your new baby. It’s impossible. It’s… You will just cry.”

Looking to the future, Daniel predicted “a really weird time” when his son eventually learns about his fame.

“This is a beautiful time when he is not aware of me being anything else but his dad, and that’s going to be really, really hard. I just want to keep me being famous a secret from him for as long as humanly possible,” he explained.

Will Harry Potter play a role in his son’s childhood? “I think I’ll read it to him if he wants me to read it to him. Like if he gets into it, yeah, of course I will,” he opined.

This isn’t the first time that Daniel has talked about parenthood. He previously revealed what is “terrifying” about the role but described it as an “awesome” experience.

On the topic of Harry Potter the actor and a costar were just bashed by author JK Rowling.